Mix Nashville 2026 Adds the Gemini Remote Production Experience

Go inside the Gemini Remote Production Experience at Mix Nashville this Saturday!

Nashville, TN—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row this Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to go inside the Gemini Remote Production Experience.

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

The Gemini Remote Production Experience

Ever wondered what a 7.1.4 immersive environment looks like on wheels? Step inside a state-of-the-art production truck featuring dual mix environments and expansive networked audio infrastructure. This is a rare opportunity to explore a fully integrated workflow designed for high-end live broadcast and Atmos mixing.

• • •

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.