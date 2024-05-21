A Proper Mix for Peso Pluma

Los Angeles, CA (May 17, 2024)—FOH engineer Fernando Guzman has a pair of SSL Live mixing consoles together with a rack of SSL BUS+ and Fusion analogue processors out on the road with Grammy Award-winning música Mexicana star Peso Pluma this summer.

Guzman, a 30-year veteran of the industry who took a 10-year break from touring to work as SSL’s Live product specialist, returned to the road in August 2023 with Peso Pluma. For the Éxodo album tour, production provider Solotech is supplying a primary L550 Plus and a reserve L350 Plus console together with a rack of five SSL BUS+ analog bus compressors and two SSL Fusion analog multi-processors. Peso is at the forefront of combining música Mexicana with elements of hip-hop, trap and reggaeton and bringing it to a wider audience, performing at arenas and festivals across North America, Mexico and Latin America with a band playing traditional instruments.

Guzman chose the desk, of course, and notes, “You can feel all this separation in the sounds and there is space to allocate every single sound in the mix.” Other Mexican artists he’s worked with include Juan Gabriel, Caifanes, Cafe Tacuba, RBD, Jenni Rivera, Espinoza Paz, Chiquis, Tigres del Norte, Manu Chao, Benny Ibarra, Alejandra Guzman, Emmanuel and OV7.

He continues, “I’m a geek about time aligning and I’m very conscious about what’s happening with latency, so low latency and the way the system manages latency is big for me in the decision-making about the console. That’s why I also prefer to mostly use SSL’s internal plug-ins, because they have very ultra-low latency, no more than one or two samples.”

Following shows at both Coachella weekends in April, Peso Pluma’s 2024 tour in support of his new Éxodo album, due for release this summer, begins on May 26 at the Sueños Festival in Chicago. The North American leg includes more than 35 shows, many in arenas, including dates in New York, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas and San Diego, before wrapping on Oct. 11 in Montville, Connecticut.