SSL Jumps into Compact Live Desk Market with TCA Tour

Oxford, United Kingdom (May 8, 2026)—Solid State Logic has long had a presence in the live sound touring world with its SSL Live series of mixing desks, but with the marketplace for high-end, compact consoles growing, SSL has now introduced the TCA Tour, a compact, “fly date-ready” audio production system based around components from its System T broadcast production line.

While the TCA Tour is appropriate for touring, live production and broadcast, its introduction puts SSL squarely into the burgeoning market for compact consoles that can travel in the luggage hold of a commercial airliner. Depending on I/O requirements, the system splits across two or three flight cased modules, each weighing under 23 kg including the case, according to SSL.

Based on the already mature System T line, the TCA Tour features a new desktop-format control frame with 16 faders and integrated onboard I/O, fully pre-wired and packaged for immediate use. The system includes eight mic/line inputs, four line outputs, headphone monitoring, a built-in network switch, and a custom adjustable mount for a touchscreen and a PC running SSL’s Tempest Control App.

Available in two fader tile options (DFT and DFT+), the DFT+ version adds per fader OLED displays and individual fader metering. On-board etherCON and opticalCON connections provide links to external racks housing Tempest Engines and I/O.

Said to be fully compatible with all System T DSP engines (TE1, TE2, and VTE), TCA Tour integrates with SSL Network I/O and supports third-party Dante, AES67 and ST 2110 devices. The system also supports fader expansion via SSL’s range of System T Remote Fader Tiles, as well as dedicated monitor and main fader controls through the addition of a Remote Master Tile.

TCA Tour will begin shipping in July 2026.