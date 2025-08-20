QuickMix – Aug. 20, 2025: Yamaha, Adamson, PK Sound, TecNec

New York, NY (August 20, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- Yamaha is set to return to CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo to show its residential and commercial audio solutions, including the Aventage line of AV receivers; speakers and Nexo live audio solutions,will also be featured, as well as ADECIA remote conferencing products.
- Portland, OR’s Crystal Ballroom recently brought in AV supplier Tone Proper to provide an audio makeover of the venerable venue, much of it based around a new P.A. from PK Sound. The new system includes T8 robotic line source modules, T18 intelligent subwoofers,and Tx26 intelligent point source loudspeakers. “The space wasn’t designed for amplified sound and certainly not for the modern events they host now—but that’s exactly why PK’s T8 was the right choice,” says Nick Moon, owner of Tone Proper. “It’s the only solution we found that gives us the precision and flexibility to contain the sound where we want it and keep it away from where we don’t.”
- Adamson Systems Engineering has named Sylvain Thévenard as its new Software Manager. Thévenard’s expertise in spatial audio, which he began exploring in 2010. As a Spatial Audio Architect at Adamson, he played a key role in developing the FletcherMachine with the European software team. Brian Fraser, Head of Product & Technology at Adamson, noted, “Sylvain’s advancement within the company reflects the dedication Adamson has to developing incredible technology in-house. We are excited to develop more user-friendly and cutting-edge software products that will transform the pro audio landscape.”
- Pro AV and broadcast solution distributor TecNec Distributing has added Mark Chernoff to its team as a regional sales manager. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Chernoff brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight honed during his more than two decades at BTX Technologies, Inc., where he held a variety of positions, including northeast regional sales director, director of marketing and strategic sales, field sales manager, and technical sales representative.