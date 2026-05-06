dBTechnologies Storms the Embassy at SXSW

With acts and organizers travelling thousands of miles to be there, the British Music Embassy at SXSW needed to be heard—and it was.

Austin, TX (May 6, 2026)—SXSW is a cornerstone of the music world after all these years, as thousands of acts and industry insiders converge on Austin every spring to celebrate all things music, tech and film. One of the must-sees every year is the British Music Embassy, which traditionally takes over Palm Door on Sixth for a full week of live performances, industry programming, and broadcast activity.

It’s a hectic, jam-packed schedule with more than 50 acts performing, and making sure the production side holds up is Ant Forbes of Production Park (London, UK), leading on site, using loudspeaker systems supplied by local audio provider Fidelis Sound & Lighting. This year’s system design and tuning were carried out by dBTechnologies USA applications engineers Andy Tindall and Jorge Araiza, working alongside the BME technical team and student participants to implement multi-stage system deployments—an indoor Alt Stage and an open-air Outdoor Stage, supported by a third, one-day street-level activation.

The Alt Stage, located indoors, was designed for a compact, high-density audience where directivity and intelligibility were critical. The system comprised four Ingenia IG5TR tops ground-stacked via GSA-IG5TR (two per side), supported by seven Ingenia IGS2 double 18-inch subwoofers. Eight FMX15 monitors handled stage monitoring, with an additional Ingenia IGS1 subwoofer deployed for drum fill.

This configuration allowed for controlled vertical coverage within the room, leveraging the Ingenia IG5TR’s beamforming and beam steering capabilities to provide precise control over the listening area, maintaining consistent vocal clarity and tonal balance from front to back as levels increased.

“During SXSW, I volunteered as FOH on the Alt Stage at the BME, hosting several bands a day,” said Luke Ingram. “My role involved patching, line checks, soundchecks and mixing the bands without a touring engineer. The dBTechnologies P.A. and monitors really impressed me with the way they responded in a fast-paced festival environment—across several bands a day, the system remained reliable and consistent, delivering clear mixes at high SPL levels and dependable monitor mixes for the artists.”

The Outdoor Stage, located within the venue’s open-air courtyard, required broader coverage and increased headroom, necessitating a high-output system. As a result, the stage used VIO L1608, part of dBTechnologies’ flagship VIO series—a compact 3-way line array.

Due to the absence of fly points within the venue structure, the system was deployed as a ground-stacked array. The setup included 12 VIO L1608 elements ground-stacked via DRK-28, supported by five VIO S218 double 18-inch subwoofers. Front fill was provided by two VIO W12 units, with eight VIO W15 monitors deployed on stage. An Ingenia IGS1 subwoofer was used for drum fill, and an OPERA REEVO 212 served as a delay speaker. “In the 13 or so years I’ve been doing monitors for the BME at SXSW, this was definitely the best set of wedges I’ve had,” said Stephen Davies, CY stage monitor engineer.

A dedicated street-level activation took place on Monday in the late afternoon in front of Palm Door on Sixth, extending the BME program into a DJ-driven outdoor event. The system comprised two OPERA REEVO 212 powered tops paired with two Ingenia IGS1 single 18-inch subwoofers.

Looking back at the various BME setups after the week finally concluded, Ant Forbes mused, “It was the most successful, best-sounding setup we’ve had to date. Expectations were surpassed, and many of the UK crew were asking—where did these guys come from? Impressive.”