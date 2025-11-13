Dutch Venue Neushoorn Readies Immersive Concert Audio System

Leeuwarden, Netherlands (November 13, 2025)—As a cultural standardbearer in Leeuwarden, Neushoorn is an important venue, but it’s also home to rehearsal rooms, multiple dance halls, classrooms and more. Still, the venue is best-known for hosting raucous, creative concerts, and now it plans to burnish that reputation with the addition of a live sound spatial audio system, set to debut in mid-January.

Funded by Cultuurloket DigitALL, the project brought More AV, Funktion-One and Holophonix together with the venue to develop a forward-thinking system. Cultuurloket DigitALL supports the development of digital technologies in the cultural sector, and the Neushoorn project is the first to receive such backing in the Netherlands.

At the heart of the installation is a Funktion-One loudspeaker system controlled by Holophonix’s spatial audio engine.

Funktion-One founder and R&D director Tony Andrews opined, “Neushoorn and More AV are exploring an exciting approach—combining the clarity and definition of Funktion-One sound with Holophonix’s impressive spatial audio technology. We are very pleased to have found a processor that meets our audio standards and look forward to seeing how audiences respond to the experience.”

Meanwhile, Gaetan Byk, founder and CEO of Holophonix, added, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Funktion-One, a brand celebrated worldwide for its uncompromising approach to electro-acoustic design and its defining role in music culture. By combining Funktion-One’s excellence and deep sonic expertise with the power and precision of the spatial sound solution developed by Holophonix, we aim to create augmented sound experiences that transcend stereo, expand emotion, and redefine how music is felt—amplifying both the audience’s emotions and the artists’ creativity.”