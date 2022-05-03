KFC Yum! Center Updates Audio Systems

Louisville, KY (May 3, 2022)—Louisville’s main sports arena, the KFC Yum! Center, recently updated its house system with an Adamson PA and a DiGiCo S31 console. The system upgrade was designed and installed by Performance Audio of Salt Lake City, UT, with local system support from Sound Ideas LLC.

“The upgrades are part of a much larger capital improvement plan to allow the KFC Yum! Center to maintain the physical amenities that make us one of the best arenas in the nation,” said KFC Yum! Center general manager Eric Granger. “Every one of these projects is important to help the Louisville Arena Authority achieve our goal of exceeding our client’s and customer’s expectations and providing the most optimal experience inside the arena. Improved quality and added audiovisual technology provide numerous opportunities to feature robust and entertaining in-event content for the University of Louisville and other event producers at the arena.”

The massive new PA system is based around no less than 52 Adamson IS10 line array cabinets, two-dozen IS119 subwoofers,12 IS7p point source cabinets and four IS10p point source cabinets.

Kendall Bowman, audio-visual engineer for Performance Audio, noted that the new PA was a good fit for the venue, stating, “They look little but sound so much bigger than they are. The way they go together, the install boxes, everything was effortless to put together.”

Doug Woosley, a programming consultant of Sound Ideas LLC, added, “The IS10 allowed us to reach the necessary price point without compromising the quality of system.”