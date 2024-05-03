LD Systems Updates Kay Yeager Coliseum’s Audio

Wichita Falls, TX (May 3, 2024)—Wichita Falls’ Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC), which includes the newly-updated Kay Yeager Coliseum, recently updated its aging audio system with a brand-new L-Acoustics A Series sound system.

Able to host up to 10,000 people for concerts, trade shows, sports and more, the venue first opened in 2003, and more than two decades later, its original P.A. system was ready to be retired. With that in mind, the site had a new system installed in February by Houston-based LD Systems.

The system, designed by LD Systems with input from the L-Acoustics Application team, features a distributed design, primarily comprising four-enclosure arrays of A15i and a pair of two-enclosure hangs in the end zones—a mixture of Wide and Focus, as needed in each location—backed by a dozen KS21i subs. These are supplemented by six coaxial X8 and two X12 used as a fills for shadowed areas. A combination of ten LA4X and two LA12X amplified controllers drive the entire setup.

LD Systems Engineering Manager Anthony DiDonato says the integration of a QSC Q-SYS control system allows the venue to turn speaker clusters on and off, as events’ acoustical and seating needs change, keeping sound where it’s wanted and away from where it’s not, avoiding undesired reflections and reverberation. “It can also drive an auto-mixer when they don’t need to fire up the Allen & Heath SQ-5 front-of-house console,” he says. “It’s a highly flexible system that gets them exactly what they need and at an affordable cost. That’s one in the ‘win’ column.”