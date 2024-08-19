PK Sound Hangs at WWE HQ

Stamford, CT (August 19, 2024)—World Wrestling Entertainment may be known for wild spectacle presented in arenas around the globe, but keeping all that running on a daily basis is a serious business. Accordingly, the entrance to WWE’s corporate headquarters in leafy, well-to-do Stamford, Connecticut conveys all those aspects—Serious, Business and, yes, a touch of Spectacle. Underscoring that last part is the new addition of a PK Sound T10 robotic line array system, hung in the company’s towering atrium lobby.

The atrium is a long, tall, narrow rectangular space with a massive glass façade on the west side and three stories of open balconies on the east, each with a high-resolution LED video screen as its fascia and a fourth lining the top of the space. The central LED wall on the south end spans four stories from the base of the main floor providing a clear video from any vantage point.

Designed and installed by OSA International, the system—distributed in North America by ACT Entertainment—sports an acoustic coverage precisely tailored to the atrium’s architecture in an effort to maximize clarity and consistency, augmenting its expansive LED video system also onsite. Joseph Solari, VP of Studio Operations at WWE, explained, “We program events like company townhalls and parties in our lobby space, which presents some major acoustic challenges. The PK Sound solution devised by OSA is configured to keep acoustic energy off reflective surfaces and focus it only where people are gathered, and the results are truly phenomenal. Our first townhall with the new system was like night and day compared to our previous events, with clean, intelligible and impactful sound reproduction across the board.”

The main array of eight PK Sound T10 robotic line source modules is installed above the center of the south video wall via a custom rigging solution by Atlanta Rigging Systems, with a column of three T218 subwoofers flown behind it for low-frequency reproduction.

Each module in the array has variable horizontal coverage ranging from 60 to 120 degrees symmetrically or asymmetrically; those ranges can be reconfigured remotely and in real-time via PK .dynamics control software. For events with smaller crowds, coverage can be symmetrically focused only on the ground floor. For busier events with spectators on the upper floors, sound can be directed asymmetrically to include the crowds on the balconies while minimizing spillage onto the reflective LED fascias.

Content for the audiovisual system is fed through a range of sources, including The Studios at WWE, the building’s new 30,040-square-foot production facility equipped with five studios and highlighted by a virtual production stage.