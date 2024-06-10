Coachella’s Yuma Stage Corrals Sound with PK

Indio, CA (June 10, 2024)—At this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, dance fans headed to the Yuma Stage for an earful of house and techno from the likes of Gorgon City, The Blessed Madonna and ARTBAT. All of it was heard via a PK Sound robotic line source deployment from LA-based PK Alliance Member BNE Productions.

Designed by George Stavropoulos of Sonic Lab Audio, head audio consultant for the Yuma Stage, and PK Sound Project Support specialist Paul Bauman of PdB Sonic Design, BNE Productions’ deployment included main arrays of 10 PK Sound T10 robotic line source elements per side. Using PK .dynamics software, Bauman employed PK’s variable horizontal directivity on each module to sculpt acoustic coverage to the exact parameters of the Yuma tent with tapered arrays while ensuring a smooth transition to the delay positions.

A total of 24 PK Sound T218 intelligent subwoofers capably handled low-frequency reproduction, arranged in four cardioid columns of three on each side of the stage thrust. Bauman applied reverse electronic delay steering to focus energy and improve low-frequency throw along the middle of the lengthy, relatively narrow tent structure.

The L-R delay towers each had five Trinity Black robotic line array elements and three T218 subs in cardioid mode per side. Six PK Sound VX10s handled front fill while four K12p point source modules covered the rear VIP area. The on-stage monitoring system included three T10s atop a single T218 per side. Rounding out the audio system was a DiGiCo SD9 adjacent to the stage for FOH and monitors.

“Our team has taken on increasingly high-profile events over the past few years as a PK Alliance Member, but Coachella is definitely a new milestone,” comments Saad Al-Jadir of BNE Productions. “We really enjoyed our collaborations with Framework, Sonic Lab Audio and our partners at PK Sound on this year’s Yuma Stage. The real highlight was seeing people totally immerse themselves in the experience, and we’re proud to be able to contribute to that.”