Tileyard London Launches Dolby Atmos Playback Space

London, UK (July 7, 2023)—If you’ve ever gone to an industry immersive audio listening session in a well-equipped studio and then tried to explain the experience afterwards to someone else, you’ve probably been met with either blank stares or a rueful “Gee, I wish I coulda heard that.” With that kind of response in mind, Tileyard London has opened The Gallery, an open, social space intended to present immersive sound to large gatherings, whether for corporate or social purposes.

The bar/high-end listening site is ideally located in Kings Cross, as the neighborhood includes the likes of TYX, Apple Music 1, Noel Gallagher, The Prodigy, 8Bars, Pioneer DJ, Ableton, SoundCloud and Spitfire Audio—not to mention an estimated 60 recording studios. The listening area is a 120-capacity (50 seated) event space, with its own a full-length bar.

The Gallery is equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos playback, and uses selected Dynaudio speakers installed with the help of Munro Acoustics. The front of the space has three M3s in an L-C-R configuration, while the rest of the configuration includes a pair of 18” subs; four MF15 wall surrounds and another four MF15s used for ceiling surrounds; and a pair of MF30s used for wall surrounds. All that is powered by a pair of Dynaudio Acoustics 40 DSP amplifiers and a trio of Dynaudio Acoustics 20 amplifiers.

Clive Glover of Munro explained, “The space is ideally proportioned for Dolby Atmos, so we were able to create an environment that will allow the maximum number of people to hear and enjoy Dolby Atmos for music at its best. The Dynaudio Acoustics loudspeaker system, designed by Munro Acoustics in conjunction with Dynaudio, is the latest development of our large format M3 studio system using the new generation of Dynaudio’s superb driver technology. The extreme clarity and solid imaging quality make this an ideal album-launch venue.”

And launching new albums, whether through listening sessions or artist meet & greets is clearly one of the intended uses for the site, as Nick Keynes, founder of Tileyard London, pointed out: “The immersive appeal of The Gallery represents a real first for London, and gives albums mixed in Dolby Atmos albums the launchpad they deserve as the next generation of sound for new and legacy songs that we know and love. I’m excited for the industry and wider creative community to experience The Gallery which sits at the heart of Tileyard London.”