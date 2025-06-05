Venerable Jazz Club Performs Tech Upgrades

Germany’s Jazzclub Karlsruhe, founded in the 1960s, has upgraded to a 16-fader Lawo mc²36 audio mixing console with microphones from Schoeps.

Karlsruhe, Germany (June 5, 2025)—Germany’s famed Jazzclub Karlsruhe, founded in the 1960s, has upgraded to a 16-fader Lawo mc²36 audio mixing console with microphones from Schoeps.

According to Niklas König, chairman of the Jazzclub and artistic director of the local band Soulcafé, “The Jazzclub stands for quality and tradition. When we host artists, we aim to provide not only an outstanding stage but also the best possible sound experience for our audience.”

The Lawo mc²36, equipped with A__UHD Core technology, features 384 processing channels at 48/96 kHz, supports up to 864 I/O channels, and includes local I/Os, native RAVENNA/AES67 IP connectivity, and point-to-point stage box integration. The built-in Waves SuperRack plug-in integration enables sound processing.

“At Soulcafé concerts, we often use up to 32 channels from the stage, mixing them for P.A. and monitor paths, along with dedicated playout and multitrack recording paths,” König explains. “The mc²36 handles this effortlessly. We can use up to 16 aux and 16 playout paths while recording each source discretely. This setup equips us perfectly for P.A., in-ear monitoring and high-quality recordings.”

The mc²36’s user interface allows freelance technicians to get up to speed, König emphasizes. “This is essential for us, as we frequently work with different engineers but still aim to maintain a consistently high standard. The touchscreen interface and clearly structured workflow enable fast familiarization and reliable operation during live performances.”

At Jazzclub Karlsruhe, microphones from the modular Colette series are used, typically paired with the CMC 1 miniature amplifier and the MK 4 cardioid capsule. Depending on production needs, they are positioned as drum overheads, on the grand piano or in front of wind instruments.