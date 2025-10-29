WSDG Revives Audio at South America’s Largest Stadium

Buenos Aires, Argentina (October 28, 2025)—Estadio Mâs Monumental is not a small venue. Built in the 1930s and long known as the largest stadium in South America with a capacity exceeding 86,000, it is the home of the Club Atlético River Plate and the Argentinian national football team. The venue is so large that when it was renovated starting in 2020, the effort took years to complete—and a key component of that was a complete overhaul of the stadium’s sound system, which had first been installed in 1978. That effort was supported by global acoustic design consulting and media systems engineering specialists WSDG.

Implemented in close collaboration with Bosch and Electro-Voice, the new electroacoustic system was engineered to deliver speech intelligibility, uniform coverage, and an immersive audio environment for both sporting events and large-scale concerts.

“A new sound system was a non-negotiable part of the renovation,” explains Rodrigo Alvarez, Head Architect and Construction Manager at Club Atlético River Plate. “It was essential not only for enhancing fan experience, but most importantly, for ensuring safety. We looked for world-class partners with proven stadium experience—and that’s why we brought in WSDG.”

The final solution combined distributed point-source loudspeakers and mezzanine-mounted arrays, all managed through advanced digital signal processing to maintain coherence across the expansive stadium. WSDG also applied its Technical Interior Design (TID) expertise to adjacent areas, enhancing sound quality and speech clarity throughout the venue.

Club Atlético River Plate closed 2024 with an announcement that it had once again claimed the title of the most attended football club in the world, with an average of 84,567 fans per match and over 2.4 million attendees throughout the season. Many feel that Estadio Mâs Monumental’s upgrades, including its new sound system, have played a major role in attracting record-breaking crowds. “The reaction from both fans and performers has been overwhelmingly positive,” Alvarez adds. “The jump in quality was immediately noticeable, and it’s a major factor in our stadium being selected as a host venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.”