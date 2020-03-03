62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Audio Team Collaborates for Live Broadcast

Minutes before the start of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, members of the 2020 audio team gathered for a photo at the foot of the stage at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Minutes before the start of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, members of the 2020 audio team gathered for a photo at the foot of the stage at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event.

The GRAMMY Awards’ technical staff consists of audio pioneers who continually strive to employ the latest in technology to enhance the show. Prominent members of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing were part of the audio team and included GRAMMY co-broadcast music mixer Eric Schilling, GRAMMY broadcast production mix audio advisor Mike Clink, GRAMMY broadcast music mix audio advisor Glenn Lorbecki, GRAMMY broadcast house mix audio advisor Leslie Ann Jones and several others.