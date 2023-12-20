‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Highlights ‘The Killer’ Audio Team

One of the highlights of this year’s free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event was the in-depth talk with the audio team from ‘The Killer.’

Los Angeles, CA — One of the highlights from the annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, was a panel with the audio team behind The Killer. Sponsored by Netflix, the panel included Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, Stephen Urata, and Drew Kunin, discussing their efforts to heighten the drama and support the production.

Ren Klyce — Sound Design, Sound Supervisor, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeremy Molod — Sound Supervisor

Stephen Urata — Re-Recording Mixer

Drew Kunin — Sound Mixer

The annual Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event took place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, highlighting sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards. To see all the day’s offerings right now, including panels on Maestro, The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie, Air, American Fiction, Oppenheimer, Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon, visit the Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season 2023 YouTube Playlist.