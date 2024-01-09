AMPS Names Film Sound Award Nominees

The UK’s Association of Motion Picture Sound has named contenders for its Excellence In Sound For A Feature Film award.

United Kingdom (January 9, 2024)—The UK’s Association of Motion Picture Sound has announced the contenders for its Excellence In Sound For A Feature Film category in the organization’s annual AMPS Awards.

This year’s nominated films are

Barbie • Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One • Oppenheimer

Saltburn • The Zone Of Interest

Many of those shortlisted films were part of the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season virtual event, where the audio teams discussed their work on the now-honored films.

You can view their insightful interviews below to learn more about the challenges they faced and the solutions they created to bring the sound of their films to life.

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Saltburn

AMPS Chair Andrew Wilson expressed enthusiasm for this year’s nominees, stating, “The nominees showcase a remarkable blend of creativity and technical mastery. These exceptional films highlight the varied and dynamic landscape of the craft of sound in film, each presents distinct audio demands executed to a fantastic degree, making the decision for AMPS voters a truly challenging one.”

Final voting will start on January 15 and close on January 25; the winners will be announced on January 27.

A UK-based craft guild, AMPS is made up of more than 500 creative talents working in the fields of Film, TV and Games.