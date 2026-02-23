AMPS Presents Film Sound Award and a Fellowship

The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) held a reception on Saturday, Feb. 21 to present the AMPS Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film Award.

London, U.K. (February 23, 2026)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) held a reception on Saturday, Feb. 21 to present the Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film Award and to honor Simon Hayes with an AMPS Fellowship.

The sound team from the previously announced winning film, F1, comprising Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John AMPS and Dash Mason-Malik AMPS, received the award, as voted by members. At the reception, held at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, they were presented with the polished bronze trophies by chair George Foulgham, in the company of AMPS members and fellow 2026 Film Award nominees from Frankenstein, Sinners and Warfare. The team from the fifth nominated film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was unable to attend.

Upon receiving the award, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, on behalf of the F1 sound team, commented: “Receiving this award from AMPS is a huge honor for us. Creating the soundtrack for F1 was challenging and demanding; a true showcase for what can be achieved through collaboration and a lot of enthusiasm. From production to post, our pit crew of sound recordists and editors came together to create cinematic magic. Having our work acknowledged by fellow sound professionals is both humbling and deeply rewarding, thank you!”

The recognition of F1 is mirrored across the major international sound awards, underlining a rare consensus among sound professionals worldwide. The film is one of only two titles this year, alongside Sinners, to receive Best Sound nominations from every major sound and awards body.

The organization also honored acclaimed sound mixer Simon Hayes with its Fellowship in recognition of his sustained excellence and outstanding contribution to the craft. His credits include Wicked, Guardians of the Galaxy, No Time to Die, I Swear, The Little Mermaid, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Prometheus and Les Misérables, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

The awards are supported by Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser, Deity Microphones, Bubblebee Industries and Raycom.