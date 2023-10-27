Fourier Audio transform.engine Debuts at AES

Fourier Audio, which joined forces with DiGiCo earlier this month, has launched its new transform.engine at AES 2023.

New York, NY (October 26, 2023)—Fourier Audio, which joined forces with DiGiCo earlier this month, has launched its new transform.engine at AES 2023.

Housed in a 2U touring-grade chassis with dual redundant power supplies, the new transform.engine—previously codenamed Project Core—is a Dante-connected server designed to run all VST3-native software plug-ins in a live environment, bringing premium studio software to live sound and broadcast applications. Compatible with any VST3 plug-in that can run on Windows, the new device gives engineers and creatives access to the studio-grade processing on a platform specifically designed for live productions.

Designed as a turnkey solution for plug-in hosting, the transform.engine is controlled by a remote Windows or macOS client application, according to the company. Users can connect to the engine via a standard Ethernet cable, install their plug-ins and start processing.

Fourier Audio’s patent-pending audio software engine was built with the aim of providing a solid sandbox with plug-ins ring-fenced from each other. Should a plug-in crash, the rest of the system will not only be unaffected, but the transform.engine will immediately restart that plug-in.

Designed to be integrated directly into live audio workflows, transform.engine will soon put control of plug-ins directly under the fingers of engineers on their own worksurfaces, starting with DiGiCo consoles. However, similar to products from sibling brand KLANG:technologies, the new Fourier Audio device is capable of operating in conjunction with virtually any professional digital console on the market via Dante, using the Windows/macOS application to control the engine. The transform.engine can also process audio standalone with no computer required.

Scheduled to ship in the first quarter of 2024, the transform.engine will feature an optional software subscription bundle.