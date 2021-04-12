“Faces of Music” Re-Released Digitally

Mr. Bonzai’s Faces of Music: 25 Years of Lunching with Legends is now available in a new digital Apple Book edition.

Mr. Bonzai’s Faces of Music: 25 Years of Lunching with Legends is now available in a new digital Apple Book edition. The original coffee table hardback edition, published in 2006 and long out of print, has been converted to a digital edition by BookBaby and is now available at the Apple Book Store.

On September 29, 1967, David Goggin, aka Mr. Bonzai, attended his first recording session at the invitation of John Lennon. The location was London’s EMI Studios, now Abbey Road, and the song was “I Am The Walrus.” In attendance were John, George, Paul, Ringo, George Martin and engineer Ken Scott. This set the stage for a life exploring the world of music and recording. In 1980, Mr. Bonzai settled in Hollywood to begin this collection of photography and writing.

Mr. Bonzai, who launched his column “Lunching With Bonzai” in Mix in the mid-1980s, is an award-winning photographer, music journalist and author.