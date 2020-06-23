Cinema Audio Society Announces New Timelines for 57th Annual CAS Awards

Following on the heels of the Oscars announcement, the CAS has extended deadlines for the 2020-21 awards season eligibility year.

Los Angeles, CA, 23 June 2020—The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has set the date and timeline for the 57th Annual CAS Awards. The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television, Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production, as well as the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award.

Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.

“2020 has been a year fraught with challenges that have threatened our physical, economic, and moral health as a community,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “This is an important time to feel a sense of oneness and to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of our professional contributions as sound mixers. The world is watching and listening like never before. Therefore, the Cinema Audio Society is delighted to announce the calendar for our 57th CAS Awards. While details concerning the nature of our event are still being determined, we look forward to the celebration.”

Certain exceptions have been made for Motion Picture eligibility due to the COVID-19 shutdown:

The CAS has expanded our eligibility window for motion pictures to January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021.

For the 57th Awards year only, theatrical motion pictures that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify under certain circumstances. Please see Awards Entry and Voting Rules for details www.cinemaaudiosociety.org.

Read more: CAS Applications Open for Student Recognition Award.

In other changes, in an effort to be more inclusive and recognize our peers making feature-length motion pictures which are intended for streaming only, our category “TV Movies or Limited Series” has been updated to “Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series”.

57th CAS Awards Timeline:

Entry Submission Form available Online on the CAS website at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Entry Submissions due Online by 5:00 pm PT. Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Nomination Ballot Voting Begins Online- Thursday, February 11, 2021

Nomination Ballot Voting Ends Online- 5:00 PT. Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Final Nominees in each category announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Final Voting Begins Online—Thursday, March 25, 2021

Final Voting Ends Online- 5:00 pm PT, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

All winners announced at the 57th CAS Awards, Saturday, April 17, 2021, Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE for CAS Awards Entry Rules and Promotional Regulations.

About the Cinema Audio Society:

The Cinema Audio Society was formed in 1964 for the purpose of sharing information with Sound Professionals in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.

The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public and the motion picture & television industry that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture & television industry with a progressive society of master craftsmen specialized in the art of creative cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording by exchange of ideas, methods, and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation, and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftsmanship among our members; to aid the motion picture & television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve for our members deserved recognition as major contributors to the field of motion picture & television entertainment.