Happening Now! First Annual Auction to “Make Music Matter”

Grammy Music Education Coalition and Morgan Stanley team up, with prizes from Jack Black, Kevin Bacon, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and others.

On November 13, the GRAMMY Music Education Coalition, a coalition of 60 non-profit music education organizations and philanthropies, presented the inaugural “Auction to Make Music Matter,” a three-week online auction benefiting the expansion of music education in public schools. The auction is sponsored by Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment group and will be live on Charitybuzz, the leading auction site for causes, from November 13 to December 3.

“This inaugural GRAMMY Music Education Coalition Auction to Make Music Matter will have a direct impact on public school students,” says GMEC Executive Director Lee Whitmore. “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from The Recording Academy, its members, the generous auction donors, our Coalition affiliates and most importantly Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, the auction underwriter. Anyone who bids on an auction item is giving to public school music programs for underserved young people. Together we will make a real difference.

The “Auction to Make Music Matter” launched on November 13 with an NYC kick-off event sponsored by Morgan Stanley. Special guests included GRAMMY™ Award-nominated music producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello) and famed New York Knicks player Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

More info here.

More than 100 once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes have been donated for auction by music education supporters including Thomas Rhett Akins, Lang Lang, Fonseca, Sheryl Crow, The Roots, Louis Bell, Pitbull, Ringo Star, Debbie Harry, Kelsea Ballerini, Audra McDonald, Steven Van Zandt, and dozens of other artists, record label executives, sports and business leaders. Auction items on Charitybuzz include:

A VIP tour of Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium with Brandi Carlile

Attending tapings of The Voice UK with Meghan Trainor and Shark Tank with Daymond John

A one-on-one music lesson with Jack Black

VIP tickets to Lady Gaga and Criss Angel’s Las Vegas shows

Concert Experiences with meet and greets with Fitz and The Tantrums, Kristin Chenoweth, and Thomas Rhett

Merchandise signed by Maggie Rogers, Kelsea Ballerini, Marc Maron, and more

The auction aims to address the inequity of access to music education in public schools, especially for students attending majority low-income schools. 100% of the proceeds will go towards funding music education in underserved and underfunded public schools. Specific funding will go towards learning technologies, instructional materials and curriculum, coaching and mentoring professional development, and more.

“Helping give children the opportunity to create music is one way Morgan Stanley is working to improve the communities in which we live and conduct business,” says Head of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports and Entertainment Division Sandra L. Richards.

GRAMMY Music Education Coalition has chosen to partner with leading auction site for cause, Charitybuzz, to bring exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to a community of high-net-worth bidders.

“It is inspiring and encouraging to see GMEC, Morgan Stanley and so many generous donors from the music industry and beyond come together to raise funds to help young people grow and thrive,” says Charitybuzz President Ben Erwin. “GMEC’s Charitybuzz auction is putting the organization in front of thousands of bidders globally who may not have otherwise been connected with this cause.”

About GRAMMY Music Education Coalition:

The GRAMMY Music Education Coalition, formed in 2017, is a non-profit dedicated to building universal music education participation in elementary and secondary schools nationwide. It is a coalition of over 40 non-profit music education organizations and philanthropies that gathers academics, philanthropists, educators, artists and parents to work together to create dynamic, diverse communities to create and sustain music education.

About Charitybuzz:

Charitybuzz is the leading online charity auction platform, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders while raising funds for charitable causes around the globe. Charitybuzz auctions feature exclusive access to some of the world’s most influential personalities, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffett, Taylor Swift and many more. To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise nearly $350 million for more than 4,000 non-profit organizations, including Save the Children, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, One Drop Foundation and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Charitybuzz is a member of Charity Network. Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Charity Network is also parent company to Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, and Global Philanthropy Group, a strategy consulting firm for cause. To learn more, please visit charitybuzz.com.