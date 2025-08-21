London’s Gravity Media Expands Remote Capabilities

London, U.K. (August 20, 2025)—Gravity Media’s Production Centre facility in London White City has expanded its existing Calrec infrastructure, extending its remote and distributed production capabilities.

Since 2024 Gravity Media’s Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in White City, London has provided production, post-production, and live studios services for a wide range of live sports and entertainment customers. Servicing clients like Formula E, ATP Media and TNT Sports, the 30,000-square-foot ROC has extended its capacity with two 48-fader Calrec Argo S consoles and a 36-fader Argo M, which are fully integrated into the facility’s native ST 2110 network topology.

Following the expansion, the facility now has nine dedicated sound control rooms, with the Argo consoles complementing Gravity Media’s existing Calrec Artemis surfaces. The facility also manages six flexible multi booths for off tube commentary, voiceover and other roles. The development has enabled Gravity Media to continue to refine its workflows, simultaneously increasing its throughput while reducing both its financial outlay and environmental impact.

“Over a 24-hour period we had 160 people at our Production Centre broadcasting live tennis from Rome, rugby from London and Formula E from Tokyo,” elaborates Paul Sykes, chief facility engineer for Gravity Media. “That’s 160 people who are not taking flights to Tokyo or Rome and having to book hotels. It means we can utilize all our equipment and use it multiple times a day.”

Having invested in Argo technologies, Gravity Media can develop the scale of its remote production not only at its London Production Centre, but also across a new generation of outside broadcast units via Calrec’s True Control 2.0.

“True Control 2.0 can be utilized across the Argo range, our existing RP1 remote production units, as well as Calrec’s Type R,” explains Gravity Media’s senior audio engineer Neil Ottley. “That really expands the level of control that we’ve got across all of those devices and opens up things like dynamics, EQ, delay and any other processing that you need to produce a true remote mix from our London facility. The combination of the Argo mixers and the truck builds that are currently going on with Gravity Media means we now have the opportunity to do a true remote control of a surface onsite.”