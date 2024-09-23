AES70py Recognizes T&M Media

During the recent IBC Show, Matt Hardy, a representative from the AES70py project, presented a Certificate of Recognition to T&M Media Pty Ltd.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 23, 2024)—During the recent IBC Show, Matt Hardy, a representative from the AES70py project, presented a Certificate of Recognition to T&M Media Pty Ltd., a Gold Sponsor.

AES70py is a development project for an MIT-licensed AES70 library for the Python programming language. The Python library will be freely available to Python engineers tasked with integrating software and hardware on IT systems networked with OCA devices.

AES70 is a license-free control and monitoring standards suite for professional audio and AV media network devices. Using it does not require AES70 or OCA Alliance membership. The OCA Alliance is a non-profit trade association formed to promote the AES70 standard and Open Control Architecture (OCA) ecosystem

“We are very grateful for the financial contribution which essentially kick-started the project’s vision to make a meaningful contribution to the IT and pro audio industries,” Hardy says. “Engineers use Python extensively in systems where things as simple as responding to a network event can present blockers when bridging to OCA devices with AES70. If native control protocols for AES70 are available in Python, it becomes a lot easier to extend existing networked systems natively into the modern pro audio control and monitoring realm.”

Mark Lownds of T&M Media adds, “We’re supporting the MIT project because we see a standards-based approach to infrastructure-focused technology as key to building robust systems which deal with audio and data simultaneously. The AES70 standard presents the kind of continuity we need in decades-long life cycles of control and monitoring equipment and software deployments alike.”

The AES70py project is ongoing. Proof of concept was initially presented at this year’s Infocomm in Las Vegas.