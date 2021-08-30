Meyer Sound and Kaleidescape Team for CEDIA

Indianapolis, IN (August 30, 2021)—Meyer Sound and private cinema playback specialists Kaleidescape will be co-exhibiting in booth 3604 at CEDIA Expo, taking place later this week, on September 1–3, in Indianapolis, IN.

As part of the run up to the event, the two companies announced another collaboration: For a limited time, when customers purchase a Terra movie server and Strato C movie player with any three-channel or more Meyer Sound Bluehorn System, Ultra Reflex, or Acheron system, Kaleidescape will provide free white-glove, on-site system commissioning of their systems.

“Our partnership with Kaleidescape underscores our commitment to deliver the finest sonic experience in the premium home cinema market,” says John McMahon, Meyer Sound’s senior vice president. “Like Meyer Sound, Kaleidescape is dedicated to providing unrivaled full-fidelity immersive entertainment. Integrating our systems sets the stage for a truly stunning luxury home cinema experience.”

“As the gold standard of sonic performance, Meyer Sound is renowned for its benchmark-defining professional, commercial, and residential sound systems,” says Kaleidescape CEO Tayloe Stansbury. “Combining Kaleidescape’s unparalleled, reference-quality movie ecosystem with Meyer Sound’s finest loudspeaker systems ensures customers an experience previously found only in the finest of premium commercial cinemas.”