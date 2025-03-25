Mix Named Finalist for 2025 Neal Awards

Mix has been named as a finalist in two categories for the 71st Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier awards honoring business-to-business journalism.

New York, NY (March 25, 2025)—Mix has been named a finalist in two categories for the 71st Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier awards honoring business-to-business (B2B) journalism. The long-running pro-audio brand is in the running for Best Single Issue and Best Range of Work by a Single Author.

Often regarded as ‘The Pulitzers of B2B,’ the annual Neal Awards are presented by the SIIA across 68 different categories; this year, 236 finalists were selected from 572 nominations. Mix being shortlisted is the result of a team effort; co-content directors Tom Kenny and Clive Young lead Mix.

We are particularly excited about being a Best Single Issue finalist for the August 2024 edition of Mix, which delivered ‘must-read’ content for all the industries across Pro Audio.

The nod is a credit to the great work Mix‘s writers do every month, particularly senior content producer Steve Harvey, who wrote the feature “It’s Time to Talk About Hard Drives.” That story became one of Mixonline.com’s most-read articles of all time, gaining attention far beyond the brand’s usual readership with its clear-eyed look at how decades of studio tracks may be lost forever due to storage on faulty hard drives.

Live sound readers loved our in-depth coverage of how Dead & Company’s Las Vegas Sphere concerts were developed and staged, as well as our cover story dedicated to the clean punk sound of Blink-182’s stadium tour. Elsewhere, the complicated audio post effort behind the Netflix hit Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was detailed for our film sound audience, and we took recordists inside the new private studio of producer Boi-1da (Drake, Eminem, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar) to see how the space was designed to accommodate his workflow.

Our News section looked both forward—examining the latest Music AI announcements—and backwards with an obituary for legendary producer Peter Collins, while our Real-World Review section served up five radically different audio products aimed at different professions and price points, ensuring there was something of interest for everyone. Closing out the issue, columnist Craig Anderton discussed a controversial remark by Spotify’s CEO but moved beyond the hue and cry to examine what it might truly indicate about the industry’s future.

Mix is also a finalist this year in the “Best Range of Work by a Single Author” category, recognizing a variety of articles and works created by co-content director Clive Young. This marks his fourth appearance in the category, having previously been named a finalist in 2019, 2023 and 2024. Will he take the trophy home this time? We’ll find out at the annual Neal Awards Ceremony, to be held at The Yale Club in New York City on May 16, 2025.