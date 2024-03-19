Mix Nominated for 2024 Neal Awards

Mix has been named as a finalist in two categories for the 70th Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier awards honoring business-to-business (B2B) journalism.

New York, NY (March 19, 2024)—Mix has been named as a finalist in two categories for the 70th Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier awards honoring business-to-business (B2B) journalism, presented by the SIIA.

Often regarded as ‘The Pulitzers of B2B,’ the annual awards acknowledge achievement in 24 different categories. Mix has been nominated in both Best Single Issue and Best Range of Work by a Single Author. The quality of the multifaceted Mix brand is the result of a team effort, and we are grateful for the recognition; co-content directors Tom Kenny and Clive Young lead Mix.

We are particularly excited about being nominated for Best Single Issue; the one in question is the December 2023 edition of Mix, focusing on the debut of Las Vegas’ groundbreaking, $2.3 billion Sphere.

The nomination is a credit to the great work our writers do every month, particularly senior content producer Steve Harvey, who wrote the main editorial package based on six months of behind-the-scenes interviews on-site at the Sphere in Las Vegas and its innovative media production facility in Burbank, CA.

Elsewhere in the issue, Jennifer Walden covered the audio team behind Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; industry veteran Craig Anderton wrote a letter to Santa in his Open Channel column; and reviewers Mike Levine, Michael Cooper, Rich Tozzoli, and Russ Long shared their insights in our Real-World Reviews.

We also profiled audio pros on the road with My Morning Jacket and The Mavericks; reviewed the theatrical hit Stereophonic (now headed to Broadway) from a pro-audio perspective; covered how music from the perennial holiday favorite A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was preserved; and much more.

If you’d like to read the issue yourself, click here, and don’t forget to sign up for your own FREE print or digital monthly subscription!

Nominated for the Best Range of Work by a Single Author is Mix co-content director Clive Young. He was previously nominated for the category in 2019 and 2023.

Representing a wide range of digital and traditional content disciplines, 212 Neal Award finalists were selected this year. Winners will be revealed during the Neal Awards Ceremony, to be held in Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City on April 26, 2024.