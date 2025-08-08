Quick Mix – August 8, 2025: 808 Day, Sennheiser, Molly Tuttle, More!

New York, NY (August 8, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- Today is 808 Day (August 8), which honors the classic Roland TR-808 drum machine, released back in 1980 at the dawn of hip-hop.
- Sennheiser has been involved in car audio overseas for a while now, but now the first-ever Sennheiser in-car sound system available to U.S. customers debuts this week inside the Morgan Motor Company’s Morgan Plus Four. The car will make a special appearance at Monterey Car Week 2025, running August 8-17, 2025, and visitors can check out how the system provides a tailored experience for both roof-up or roof-down listening.
- Love rising Americana star Molly Tuttle? Dig that rising Beatle star Ringo Starr? Then check out our exclusive videos of Molly playing overdubs for Ringo’s new country album, Look Out. We’ve added them to Part 4 of our epic, 10,000-word, five-part article on the album’s creation.
- Sensaphonics has updated the firmware for its dB Check Pro sound level analyzer. The device provides IEM and headphone end users with calculated at-ear real-time and average sound pressure level estimates, and now V1.14 adds support for earphone models by Alclair and FiR Audio, and additionally adds new models from Westone, The update is downloadable from the company’s website.
- Harman has launched its new JBL Professional Control 400 Standard Coverage Series and Control 400 Premium Coverage Series ceiling speakers—a move that adds up to 15 new models! They join the Control 400 Enhanced Coverage Series, making for 21 models in total across three distinct tiers—the Standard Coverage Series, Enhanced Coverage Series and flagship Premium Coverage Series.