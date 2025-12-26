Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2025, Part 1: 20-17

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 26, 2025)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2025, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2025 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

By Clive Young. The former Emerald Sound Studio captured hits for Johnny Cash, George Strait, Bon Jovi and more, and now it’s up for sale.

By Clive Young. Producer/engineer Dave Jerden died Wednesday, February 5. Over the course of a four-decade career, Jerden worked on an astonishing number of albums that have come to define Alternative Rock.

By Mix Staff. The Villages in Central Florida have been putting a bevy of RF Venue CP Stage antennas to work.

By Mix Staff. Analog tube audio gear manufacturer Manley Laboratories has been acquired by audio entrepreneur and industry veteran Dirk Ulrich.

COME BACK MONDAY FOR 16-13!