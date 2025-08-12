QuickMix – Aug 12, 2025: MTSU, Martin Audio, AES, QSC, More!

New York, NY (August 12, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN has a brand-new Martin Audio WPS line array system installed in its Murphy Center athletic facility. Installed by Spectrum Sound, the system, based around WPS and WPM arrays, covers the entire 11,520-seat venue.
- Technical program details are now available for the upcoming 2025 AES International Conference on Headphone Technology, taking place August 27 – 29 at the Dipoli student union building in the heart of Aalto University’s campus in Espoo, Finland.
- Waves’ latest plug-in is InTrigger, which is intended to make drum triggering faster and more accurate by using an “intelligent hit detection engine” that can handle ghost notes and mic bleed without manual threshold settings or editing. First, InTrigger analyzes the performance, automatically detecting and categorizing drum hits, then users assign a new sample.
- Tapeheads Audio recently provided live sound for the second annual Sublime Life Sobriety Festival in San Diego, fielding QSC L Class and K Class loudspeaker systems across four stages to cover the event’s 18,000 attendees.
- Lectrosonics has named Nick Haring as its Eastern U.S. Regional Sales and Technical Manager. Haring will interact with dealers, rep firms, systems integrators, as well as existing and future customers across 20 states in the eastern region of the U.S.