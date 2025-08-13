Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

QuickMix – Aug 13, 2025: Shure, QSC, Neural DSP, Barefoot Sound, Sonarworks, More!

Quick news hits with Shure, Sonarworks, Neural DSP, Barefoot Sound, ASG, QSC and more.

By Mix Staff

quickmix

New York, NY (August 13, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:

  • Shure president and CEO Chris Schyvinck will be a keynote speaker at the 2025 SAVe Global Conference in Los Angeles on September 24-25. Sustainability in AV (SAVe) was founded in 2022 with the mission of bringing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to the AV industry. SAVe is the first U.S.-based industry-wide organization of its kind, with a global mission and membership.
  • Sonarworks has rolled out an update for SoundID Reference which reportedly makes studio workflows smoother, fixes a few bugs, improves Translation Check reliability, and adds four new headphone profiles, bringing its supported list to more than 500 models.
  • Neural DSP has updated its Quad Cortex ecosystem. CorOS 3.2.0 and Cortex Control 1.3.0 are said to provide expanded plug-in compatibility and new tools. Through CorOS 3.2.0, Quad Cortex now supports three more Neural DSP plug-ins—Archetype: Cory Wong X, Archetype: Nolly X, and Parallax X—and adds new features like a Live Tuner, Metronome and updated Looper X functionality.
  • Barefoot Sound, has launched its first Dolby Atmos demo space. Built in partnership with Advanced Systems Group, LLC, the studio is designed to demonstrate Barefoot’s professional speaker line in a precisely tuned, Dolby-certified environment. Located in the Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, “the Barefoot Sound Experience” provides visitors with a hands-on experience that showcases Barefoot Sound monitors in a 7.1.4 Atmos studio.
  • QSC has “Demo Days” events this month in Boston and Washington, D.C. Attendees will get hands-on experience with the QSC KC12 Column Loudspeaker and the L Class Line Array System. The Boston gig is at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion on Thursday August 21, while the Washington, D.C. one is a week later on August 28 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

Close