QuickMix – Aug 13, 2025: Shure, QSC, Neural DSP, Barefoot Sound, Sonarworks, More!

New York, NY (August 13, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- Shure president and CEO Chris Schyvinck will be a keynote speaker at the 2025 SAVe Global Conference in Los Angeles on September 24-25. Sustainability in AV (SAVe) was founded in 2022 with the mission of bringing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to the AV industry. SAVe is the first U.S.-based industry-wide organization of its kind, with a global mission and membership.
- Sonarworks has rolled out an update for SoundID Reference which reportedly makes studio workflows smoother, fixes a few bugs, improves Translation Check reliability, and adds four new headphone profiles, bringing its supported list to more than 500 models.
- Neural DSP has updated its Quad Cortex ecosystem. CorOS 3.2.0 and Cortex Control 1.3.0 are said to provide expanded plug-in compatibility and new tools. Through CorOS 3.2.0, Quad Cortex now supports three more Neural DSP plug-ins—Archetype: Cory Wong X, Archetype: Nolly X, and Parallax X—and adds new features like a Live Tuner, Metronome and updated Looper X functionality.
- Barefoot Sound, has launched its first Dolby Atmos demo space. Built in partnership with Advanced Systems Group, LLC, the studio is designed to demonstrate Barefoot’s professional speaker line in a precisely tuned, Dolby-certified environment. Located in the Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, “the Barefoot Sound Experience” provides visitors with a hands-on experience that showcases Barefoot Sound monitors in a 7.1.4 Atmos studio.
- QSC has “Demo Days” events this month in Boston and Washington, D.C. Attendees will get hands-on experience with the QSC KC12 Column Loudspeaker and the L Class Line Array System. The Boston gig is at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion on Thursday August 21, while the Washington, D.C. one is a week later on August 28 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.