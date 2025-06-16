Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2025, Part 1

Orlando, FL (June 16, 2025)—InfoComm returned to Florida’s Orange County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit—with the stats to back it up.
Running June 7-13, with the exhibition floor open June 11-13, the show broke records for end-user attendance, representing 35% of all verified attendees. In all, the show hosted 30,998 verified attendees from 97 countries (international attendance made up 18%). With non-verified registrants added in, InfoComm 2025 reached 39,579.
Greeting everyone on the show floor were 817 exhibitors presenting thousands of pro AV products and solutions across 400,100 square feet. Here’s just a starter plate of what we saw onsite:
Greeting everyone at the show’s main entrance was a mini museum tracing Shure’s 100 years in business. As a headline sponsor of InfoComm 2025, Shure was everywhere at the show and held a birthday party featuring a roof-raising performance by Brad Paisley. Additionally, Shure took home a for its newly introduced ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver. Mix Best of Show Award
Allen & Heath had non-stop foot traffic from attendees who wanted to get up-close and personal with the half-dozen newly released Qu Series of mixers. Together, the series is a unified platform with identical features offered on each model, such as 96kHz FPGA and DEEP Processing capabilities, and there are additionally Dante options and various workflow and hardware updates.
Everyone knows that Genelec monitors won’t color your sound, but that doesn’t mean the speakers can’t be colorful themselves. The company announced that its 4000 and 4400 Series installation loudspeakers are now offered in no less than 120 RAL color finishes, ensuring that the speakers will fit in with the décor almost anywhere.
FLUX:: MiRA Live Audio Analyzer Software was among the most nominated products in Future’s Best of Show Awards this year, drawing plenty of attention for the suite of tools intended for audio analysis and measurement applications, including mixing and mastering, system calibration and loudness metering. (Incidentally, they, too, won a Mix award ).
DiGiCo ’s flagship Quantum 852 console, seen here with Klang integration and more, was the center of attention at the company’s booth; to be honest, it was difficult to get a photo of because there were always multiple visitors poking at it any time you walked by.
Yamaha had its many consoles onsite like the Rivage PM Series and its DM7 Series of live sound consoles on hand, but just as noticeable were the loudspeakers. The D-Series of powered loudspeakers were available to be auditioned, such as the flagship DZR10-D 10″ 2-Way powered loudspeaker with Dante.
d&b audiotechnik had a busy booth, but its demo room was even more popular, with some demos on the first day garnering crowds of more than 200 people. The company had plenty of new offerings to show, including its CCL compact cardioid line array loudspeaker, a SoundScape update and more.
Brainstorm Electronics had plenty to share with visitors, on-hand to help them find the best sync solutions for their installations, able to tackle everything from time code to low-jitter world clock and video sync, and now PTP and GPS.
HK Audio had a busy demo room, but out at its booth, the focus was on the new Polar 10 MK2, packing 2000 W, a 10-inch woofer, Bluetooth TWS, phantom power and a 4-channel mixer into one striking portable P.A.
