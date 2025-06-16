Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2025, Part 1

Orlando, FL (June 16, 2025)—InfoComm returned to Florida’s Orange County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit—with the stats to back it up.

Running June 7-13, with the exhibition floor open June 11-13, the show broke records for end-user attendance, representing 35% of all verified attendees. In all, the show hosted 30,998 verified attendees from 97 countries (international attendance made up 18%). With non-verified registrants added in, InfoComm 2025 reached 39,579.

Greeting everyone on the show floor were 817 exhibitors presenting thousands of pro AV products and solutions across 400,100 square feet. Here’s just a starter plate of what we saw onsite: