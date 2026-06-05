Audeze Launches Next Manny Marroquin Signature Series Headphone

The new Audeze MM-520 headphones, designed specifically for mixing, make use of the company’s SLAM technology.

Los Angeles, CA (June 5, 2026)—Audeze has added to its Manny Marroquin Signature Series of headphones with the introduction of the MM-520. The new edition, created in collaboration with 18-time Grammy-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin, adds Audeze’s SLAM (Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator) technology, which is said to provide bass accuracy and spatial detail.

Designed specifically for mixing, the MM-520 features 90mm planar magnetic drivers with Ultra-Thin Uniforce diaphragms and Fazor phase management. The headphones can be driven by consoles, interfaces, or laptops, both inside and outside the studio, due to their high sensitivity and low impedance. Aware that the headphones will be put to use for extended periods of time while mixing, the earpads are made from upgraded memory foam and are magnetic, aiding replacement when necessary.

According to Audeze, Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator (SLAM) optimizes air pressure within the earcup to enhance low-frequency impact and soundstage transparency, resulting in accurate low-end response.

“The MM-520 represents the latest entry in our mission to provide creators and professionals with the ultimate monitoring tool,” Sankar Thiagasamudram, Audeze CEO, said in a statement. “By adding SLAM technology to Manny’s signature series, we’ve created a headphone that delivers even more truth in the low-end while maintaining the signature clarity Audeze is known for.”

The Audeze MM-520 is available for $1,699.