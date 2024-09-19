Renkus-Heinz OmniBeam Technology Debuts

Renkus-Heinz has launched OmniBeam, a new beam-steering software tool available for free with the latest RHAON II 2.5.0 release.

Foothill Ranch, CA (September 19, 2024)—Renkus-Heinz has launched OmniBeam, a new beam-steering software tool available for free with the latest RHAON II 2.5.0 release.

OmniBeam is intended to streamline the workflow for beam-steerable loudspeakers, aiming to optimize audio quality while minimizing time and effort. Much of that happens via a “Snap to Audience” button; its algorithm generates custom-tailored coverage aligned to the geometry of a space, looking to provide a consistent front-to-back audio experience.

“The driving philosophy behind OmniBeam was to give consultants and integrators back their time,” says Renkus-Heinz CTO Ralph Heinz. “By taking the rocket science out of simulating and commissioning steerable arrays, Renkus-Heinz has demonstrated how beam steering is suitable for more venues than just difficult reverberant spaces; it’s a toolbox for places where aesthetics, ease of integration, and best possible audio experience are top priorities.”

RHAON II 2.5.0, the latest version of Renkus-Heinz’s proprietary control software, is available as a free download on the company’s website. With this update, RHAON II now includes OmniBeam algorithm as well as with other enhancements, including added GLL compatibility and updated firmware for specific loudspeakers. All of Renkus-Heinz’s current-generation steerable products, including ICONYX Gen5, IC Live Gen5, IC Live X, and Iconyx Compact, are compatible with the latest update.

“Beam steerable systems have always delivered excellent results,” says Heinz. “But the earlier tools required time and practice. With OmniBeam, our years of expertise working with thousands of projects have culminated in an algorithm that creates optimal coverage in just a few clicks, freeing up consultants and integrators to focus on other system elements.”