Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 3

Anaheim, CA (June 8, 2022)—With the NAMM Show 2022 now officially in the books, the exhibitors have returned back home (or moved on to Las Vegas for InfoComm, which starts today), the booths have been struck, the follow-up emails are going out and the industry at large will start to look forward to the next edition, to be held in April, 2023. In the meantime, here’s a last look at some of the pro-audio sights of this year’s convocation (Don’t pass up Parts 1 and 2!).