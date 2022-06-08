Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2022, Part 3

With The NAMM Show 2022 now officially consigned to the history books, the industry starts to look forward to next year's edition. In the meantime, here's a last look at some of the pro-audio sights of this year's convocation.

By Clive Young ⋅

namm 2022

Anaheim, CA (June 8, 2022)—With the NAMM Show 2022 now officially in the books, the exhibitors have returned back home (or moved on to Las Vegas for InfoComm, which starts today), the booths have been struck, the follow-up emails are going out and the industry at large will start to look forward to the next edition, to be held in April, 2023. In the meantime, here’s a last look at some of the pro-audio sights of this year’s convocation (Don’t pass up Parts 1 and 2!).

AEA’s big introduction for NAMM was the TRP500, the company’s first new product in its third-generation line of mic preamps.

 

Audeze just brought on Grammy-winning engineer/producer Manny Marroquin as its Head of Professional Products. Coinciding with that, they released the first of numerous Manny Marroquin Signature series headphones, the $1,700 MM-500, aimed at mix engineers.

 

It was a big NAMM for Austrian Audio — not only did it win a TEC Award for its Hi-X65 headphones (which we reviewed last fall), but the company also introduced a number of new mics, including the new OD303, which is $119.

 

dB Technologies’ imposing L1610 line array was on display for all to see.

 

NAMM was an immersive show this year when it came to pro audio — “immersive” and “spatial” were the words coming off everyone’s lips. And leading the charge was Dolby, which brought along this snazzy Tesla from its Immersive Lab.

 

Ferrofish introduced their A32pro Dante, a 388-channel smart converter with DSP processing.

 

64 Audio’s booth in Hall A was busy throughout the weekend, making hundreds of good impressions—for in-ear monitors, that is.

 

Our favorite goofy gadget of NAMM 2022: The Mic Trainer — a metal stick for the end of a mic to help teach novice performers about proper distancing. Does it shock singers with 30,000 volts? That would teach ’em real fast, but alas, no.
