Thomas Dolby Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV’ Event

Noted musician/technologist Thomas Dolby will appear at this year’s virtual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on September 24, joining the panel session, Technology and Workflow: What’s Changed, What’s Next?

First rising to prominence through tech-driven pop hits like “She Blinded Me With Science” in the early days of MTV, Thomas Dolby has since emerged as one of the world’s most foremost thinkers in the realm of new media, exploring the applications and implications of composing for digital technologies. After blazing a trail for electronic music, Dolby went on to found Beatnik Inc. and co-create the code that drove interactive audio in Java. He has created music for feature films produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, and computer games including Siberia, Grand Theft Auto and Double Switch.

Now, as the head of the Peabody Conservatory’s Music for New Media program at Johns Hopkins University, Dolby will join the Technology and Workflow: What’s Changed, What’s Next? panel as it explores the dramatic production changes made within the industry due to the pandemic, and extrapolate what those changes mean for media production tomorrow.

