Studer Audio Manufacturing Moves to Canada

In the wake of its purchase of Studer Audio in January, Evertz has announced it will move the brand's manufacturing from Europe to Canada.

Burlington, Canada (November 2, 2021)—Back in January, Canadian broadcast equipment company Evertz Technologies Limited acquired the legacy recording/broadcast studio gear brand Studer Audio; in the wake of that move, Evertz has announced it has moved all manufacturing for Studer to Evertz headquarters in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Evertz characterized the move as part of a long-term plan to develop products that meet the needs of both companies’ customers in the broadcast, live entertainment/concert events, sports, esports, stadium, arena and house of worship markets. Evertz has already integrated Studer Audio with its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions, so that products such as Studer Vista digital consoles and Infinity Core audio mixing and processing can be part of Evertz SDVN.

Vince Silvestri, Vice President Software Systems at Evertz, says: “Studer’s history and reputation for quality is undisputed. As the current stewards of this legendary brand we are committed to developing high quality audio products and solutions to serve current and future live media customers.”

Established in Switzerland in 1948, Studer initially manufactured professional tape decks and analog consoles but began manufacturing digital mixing consoles when it was acquired by Harman International Industries in 1994. In the years that followed, Studer began producing broadcast consoles, including the long-running Vista line, and Harman eventually merged many of Studer’s operations with its other console brand, Soundcraft. While the heart of the Studer brand remained in Switzerland for decades, Harman ultimately shuttered the brand’s Swiss-based R&D and management offices in 2018 as part of the global restructuring of Harman Pro brands around international centers of excellence. That move came after Harman itself was acquired by Samsung in 2016.