Tom Holkenborg Launches Season 4 of Studio Time

Episodes take you behind the scenes of Tom’s techniques and scores for Justice League: The Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs Kong, and Army of the Dead.

Blockbuster composer and educator Tom Holkenborg returns this Spring for another season of his free online educational series, Studio Time. Studio Time gives viewers unparalleled access to one of Hollywood’s most unique composers and a peak into Tom’s work on some of this year’s most anticipated movies including Justice League: The Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs Kong, and Army of the Dead.

Every season of Studio Time is produced by Tom and free to watch on his YouTube channel (161k subscribers, 13M views).

Studio Time Season 4 will be full of in-depth tutorials and practical demonstrations, touching on topics that include maximizing value from a budget studio setup, hardware x DAW connectivity, Tom’s favorite synth plug-ins and insert effects, as well as Sound Design classes. Tom will also answer viewer submitted questions and tutorial requests, tour you around his new streamlined studio set-up and provide detailed breakdowns on the key themes of Justice League and Godzilla vs Kong.

Watch Studio Time S4E1: HERE.

With a colossal 4+ hours of brand new music, Justice League stands as the Mount Everest of Tom’s compositional career, combining his full spectrum of experience in rock, electronic, world and classical music in one score. While Tom’s monstrous score of Godzilla vs Kong drew on almost 100 years of scoring history, his deep love for the original Godzilla series (he’s watched over 35 of the classic movies) and even implemented a 13-foot bass guitar amp and a 7-foot custom built bass drum.

Tom Holkenborg is a musical polymath, a Grammy-nominated platinum producer, educator, creator and composer. Known as a Full Contact Composer, Tom is hands-on at every stage of his creative process – from mixing, mastering, and sound design to instrumentation and conducting an orchestra. His credits have amassed billions of dollars at the box office, and include Deadpool, Mad Max: Fury Road, Alita, Black Mass, Terminator: Dark Fate and many more.

He has worked with some of Hollywood’s leading directors including Peter Jackson, George Miller, James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez, Tim Miller and Zack Snyder.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is set to release March 18, 2021 on HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong is scheduled for a March 25, 2021 release while Army of the Dead is slated for May 21, 2021.