Tony Cottrill Marks Major Milestone

Nashville music industry veteran Tony Cottrill has become the first audio engineer inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame.

Nashville, TN (August 11, 2025)—Nashville music industry veteran Tony Cottrill has become the first audio engineer inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame.

Noting that he found it “incredibly humbling,” Cottrill reflected,“I’ve spent my life behind the scenes helping others sound their best, and to be recognized for that work—especially here in my home state—means more than I can say. This honor is not just for me, but for every technician, educator and road warrior who helps bring music to life night after night.”

A Ross County native, Cottrill’s journey in music began as a drummer in local bands before launching an enduring career in sound engineering and live production. Over the years, he has toured and worked with some of the biggest names in country music, including Ronnie Milsap, Exile, Juice Newton, Diamond Rio and Jamey Johnson. He is also the owner of Lonely Dog Productions @ The DAWg Houze Nashville North.

Beyond his work on stage and on tour, Cottrill has taught at Belmont University, SAE Institute and The Recording Workshop, and served as Director of Live Sound at The Blackbird Academy in Nashville.

Cottrill currently serves as production manager and co-producer for the nationally syndicated television show Jimmy Bowen & Friends, working alongside co-producers and host Jimmy Bowen and Sonny LeMaire, multi-award-winning recording artist/hit songwriter and member of the legendary country group Exile, reinforcing Cottrill’s ongoing influence in both live and broadcast music production. Broadcast in over 200 million homes across the U.S., the U.K.and New Zealand, the show features a mix of emerging talent, award-winning songwriters and legendary artists.

Cottrill was inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame during a special ceremony held on Saturday, July 26, at the Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, Ohio. He joins fellow inductees David Allan Coe, Earl Thomas Conley, Jerry Salley, Johnny Paycheck, Margo Smith, Roy Rogers and Shelly West.