AMV Rolls New Truck for Times Square Ball-Drop

New York, NY (February 24, 2022)—All Mobile Video (AMV) used Studio Technologies intercom solutions in its new Dante-enabled Eclipse truck when the company managed the pool feed for the New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square in New York City.

For the New Year’s Eve event AMV captured audio and video of the crowd, the various stages and the ball drop for the major broadcasters. The company worked closely with production directors from multiple networks, such as ABC and Univision, to capture key events, including Journey’s performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

AMV incorporated Studio Technologies Dante-compatible beltpacks into its new Eclipse truck, including 25 Model 374A four-channel intercom beltpacks and eight Model 348 Intercom Stations. According to engineer-in-charge Ian Vysick, building a new IP-based truck meant AMV had to reinvent its entire workflow for the New Year’s Eve production, as all the equipment had to function with Audio-over-Ethernet connections established across Times Square.

Vysick and the AMV team used the Eclipse truck as the basis for the production and then expanded on the intercom system to accommodate the scope and needs of the New Year’s event. The enhanced comms system was based on an RTS ODIN digital intercom matrix with six Studio Technologies Model 362 listen-only beltpacks, an additional 18 Model 374A beltpacks, as well as the eight Model 348 intercom stations from the Eclipse truck. Each Studio Technologies beltpack was assigned to a specific location, with local interface boxes housing the wiring required for each of the three stages.

“A lot of planning goes into this type of event including how many different elements are going to be deployed at each location and how we’ll manage them,” said Vysick “We knew, based on our knowledge and experience in doing the New Year’s event for many years, how many people would need intercoms. Since we already had Studio Technologies products in our new truck, it made sense to expand the system we already had in place and scale it for New Year’s. The beauty of Studio Technologies’ beltpacks is they’re so easy to use. The beltpacks sounded great the entire night.”