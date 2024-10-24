New OB Truck Designed for UHD/HDR and 3D Audio

TVN Live Production’s new OB truck, TVN-Ü8UHD, has been designed for UHD/HDR and 3D audio live productions.

Hanover, Germany (October 24, 2024)—Outside broadcast solutions provider TVN Live Production in Germany has unveiled its latest OB truck, TVN-Ü8UHD, which has been designed for UHD/HDR and 3D audio live productions.

Central to the truck is Lawo’s IP infrastructure, including VSM (Virtual Studio Manager), the manufacturer’s IP broadcast control and workflow solution. The OB van’ centers around two Lawo mc² mixing consoles—a Lawo mc²56 MkIII with a redundantly designed A__UHD core audio engine, and a Lawo mc²36 MkII all-in-one console with internal A__UHD core technology.

The inclusion of Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII and mc²36 MkII consoles allows for handling of 3D audio, Dolby Atmos and other advanced audio formats. Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII is optimized for Dolby Atmos and 3D audio workflows, providing full support for the 5.1.4 monitoring setup used in the truck.

The Lawo IP infrastructure offers networked audio solutions, allowing multiple independent signals to be processed simultaneously, enabling HD and UHD production in tandem. Additionally, Lawo’s IP technology allows for full redundancy.

The vendor-agnostic Lawo VSM broadcast control system integrates with the OB truck’s broadcast equipment to provide orchestration and control over the production network. TVN-Ü8UHD’s multi-functional workspace also offers 39 workstations across approximately 1290 square feet.

TVN-Ü8UHD made its production debut at a well-known European football tournament, where it handled multiple independent signal streams, delivering UHD/HDR content to audiences around the world.