Ledet Captures Audio Throughout New Orleans

New Orleans, LA (June 18, 2025)—For nearly two decades, New Orleans-based Eric Ledet has captured audio for commercials, documentaries, sports and news.

His journey into audio production started when a friend needed help with sound for a short film. With his interest piqued, Ledet decided to seek guidance and called Al McGuire, CAS, a seasoned production sound engineer in Jacksonville, FL. McGuire wasn’t just a mentor, he was an avid believer in Lectrosonics gear, so Ledet began using it too.

Ledet recounts shooting a pilot in the rain for comedian Bert Kreischer during the Cajun Mardi Gras Festival in Eunice, LA. “All of a sudden, Bert started rolling around in the mud, exposing the transmitter to the elements, but it never stopped the whole time. I still use that transmitter to this day.”

Another time, while working on an ESPN documentary about Buddy Teevens, the revered football coach from Tulane University and Stanford, he needed to capture audio covering an entire football field. Using the quarter-watt option on his SMQVs did the trick.

Once, on a commercial for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, the director suddenly decided he wanted to drive through the French Quarter and capture the audio from a follow van. Ledet quickly set up his Lectrosonics gear with antennas to run to the back of the vehicle and the outside of the follow van, and the system performed without issue. “Sometimes we have plenty of preparation and sometimes we have to tinker and make things happen on the spot,” says Ledet. “No matter what I throw at it, my Lectrosonics gear has never let me down in the moment.”