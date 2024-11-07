The Dub Stage Makes a Move, Adds Acheron

The Dub Stage, owned and operated by CEO and Chief Re-Recording Mixer Marti D. Humphrey, recently relocated within its hometown of Burbank, Calif., and took the opportunity to outfit the facility with a new Meyer Sound loudspeaker system. When auditioning the system to invited guests at a soft opening over the summer, Humphrey says, “Everybody was absolutely blown away by the quality and the dynamics of the system.”

The system comprises 25 Meyer Sound cinema loudspeaker products, driven by two Galileo processors The loudspeakers consist of three Acheron Designer loudspeakers for left, center and right. Six X-400C compact cinema subwoofers are for LFE, and LCR extended low frequencies are complemented with USW‑210P compact narrow subwoofers for additional bass management.

For the top and side surround channels, Humphrey chose 14 ULTRA‑X23 compact wide coverage loudspeakers. Two MPS-488HP IntelligentDC power supplies provide power for the ULTRA-X23 loudspeakers.

The Dub Stage provides the ability for playback in nearly all multichannel, customized, immersive sound formats for cinema and streaming in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos Home Theater. Jay Wyatt, Meyer Sound Program Manager, Cinema & Residential, assisted in the alignment of the system.

The new room is 24-feet long and 19-feet wide, with a vaulted ceiling. Humphrey noted, “While I’m in a smaller room than I used to be in…if your room is built correctly, and tuned right, Meyer Sound speakers will translate to anything, and we’ve found that to be the case. People are blown away by the sound in the room, but better yet, they’re blown away by how the sound is in other rooms, even using other speaker systems, because the heart of what your mix is was done correctly.”

Humphrey also notes that even when he’s in the studio for extended periods of time, he doesn’t experience fatigue,

“The beauty of the system is that even when pushed with level, you don’t get distortion, you don’t get any of that other kind of stuff,” he says, “When I got into the new room, I loved the intimacy of it, I loved the fact that it was closer and that I could really hear everything. I think the future is streaming, and the beauty of the room is that it can do both. It can give you a high-quality home theater experience that also translates to the theater. We built a terrific room that is a pleasure to work in.”