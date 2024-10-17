Capturing the Sound of Netflix’s ‘Forgotten Love’

Warsaw, Poland (October 17, 2024)―Award-winning audio engineer Robert Czyżewicz used an array of DPA microphones to capture the soundscapes for Polish film Znachor (Forgotten Love).

Czyżewicz, a stalwart in the sound industry since 1992, has long advocated for the importance of sound in storytelling. The engineer first discovered DPA microphones in 1995 and began using them shortly thereafter. Since then, Czyżewicz has expanded his collection.

For Znachor, Czyżewicz deployed an array of DPA miniature microphones, each chosen for its ability to capture the essence of the scene. This includes DPA’s 6060 subminiature lavaliers, along with the 4060 Core and 4061 Core omnidirectional miniature microphones, which he selected based on the actors’ timbre and voice volume. To capture dynamic scenes, Czyżewicz also deployed DPA’s 4017 shotguns and 4097 Core micro shotguns, which blended to provide a natural sound. Finally, he employed DPA’s 2015 wide cardioids, in conjunction with 4017s and 4061s, to capture the details of the film’s environment.

With this film, the engineer was faced with the challenge of recording live group scenes that included an orchestra and horses, as well as intricate scenes at an inn. According to Czyżewicz, “The use of DPA microphones allowed for a level of sound fidelity and authenticity that is rarely achieved. You have to observe the frame and imagine the scene. DPA microphones enabled us to record elements that greatly enhanced the final effect of the soundtrack.”

The DPA 4097, in particular, aided Czyżewicz, especially in recording car scenes. “This 4097, which was initially designed for socially distanced interviews, has revolutionized my approach to capturing intimate sound details in dynamic settings,” he adds. “It’s small, directional and sounds great.”

Czyżewicz’s work on IKAR: The Legend of Mietek Kosz earned him the prestigious Orły Award for best sound. He was also nominated for the same award for Forgotten Love, which has garnered nearly 12 million views on Netflix, outpacing many English-language films on the platform.