Fonic Adds Atmos Room

London, UK (May 24, 2023)—Fonic, a boutique multi-room audio post house in East London, has opened a new Dolby Atmos mixing room outfitted with a PMC 7.1.4 monitor system.

“All that Fonic has achieved has been made possible by investing in equipment and people with extraordinary talents and years of experience,” said Fonic’s owner, Barnaby Templer. “Our new Atmos studio represents a major upgrade and a significant investment in our future. Atmos is there to stay. It is what clients want and we needed to be able to meet that demand.”

The new room is equipped with PMC6 monitors for the left, right and center channels, a PMC8SUB and PMC Ci45 and Ci30 monitors for the surround and height channels. Fonic’s other audio facilities include five sound editing suites, a Foley studio and an isolated voice-over booth.

Templer, who also has PMC monitoring in his studio in Muswell Hill in London, noted, “As a leading sound design post-production house with a rich pedigree, we don’t compromise on the quality of our output or the quality of the technical equipment that we use in our studios.”

He explained, “I chose PMC monitors for the new studio because I really like the off-axis sound they deliver. There is a real warmth to PMC monitoring and a wealth of harmonics that make them great to work with, especially over long periods of time. We are all very pleased with the audio quality the new system delivers.”

Founded by Templer and Jake Roberts in 2004, Fonic has helped numerous creative teams win accolades including Baftas, Cannes Lion and film awards worldwide. Clients include the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon and Mattel as well as advertisers representing major brands such as Jaguar, Rolex, Land Rover, Kellogg’s, Yakult and Chipotle.

Fonic also focuses on children’s television. Along with Thomas & Friends (originally known as Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends) and Hey Duggee, Fonic has also been working with Astley Baker Davies, the creators of Peppa Pig. To date, it has provided all the sound design, mixes and deliverables on over 350 episodes and counting.