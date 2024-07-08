Global News Nets New Type Rs

Vancouver, BC, Canada (July 8, 2024)—Canadian news network Global News, which operates 15 local stations across the country, has integrated Calrec’s Type R consoles into its facilities in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The addition of Type R cores, plus a mix of software and hardware control surfaces, into its facilities marks a technological step forward for Global News. Ralph Carstens, systems specialist, audio at Global News, reports, “The Type R consoles replace our old Calrec Omega desks, which we had for 15 years and which were absolute workhorses. We saw the addition of the Type R as a bonus in achieving our production goals. It offers remote access and flexibility in terms of I/O integration and it’s a budget-friendly console. When we did a comparison of both consoles, there was also a noticeable difference in audio quality with the Type R sounding warmer and less brittle.”

The Calgary facility has one six-fader panel and one large soft panel. The Edmonton facility has five six-fader panels and two large soft panels, and the Vancouver facility has six six-fader panels and three large soft panels. The cores are largely controlled locally in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Carstens explained, “We have the ability to adjust things like levels and dynamics remotely using VPN and the Calrec Assist GUI, if needed. The cores are connected to Viz Mosart, the automation system that allows just one to two operators to control all aspects of news production such as the cameras, playout, graphics, and audio. All the cores handle live local news production. Global National is produced out of Vancouver and all three cores produce top-rated morning, noon and evening news shows plus cover elections and other special events.”

Calrec’s Canadian partner True North A.V. handled the sale. “True North is incredibly knowledgeable about Type R, and their response time was phenomenal, putting me at ease in knowing that I could get answers immediately,” Carstens comments.

The network delivers national coverage featuring stories, analysis and engaging content on issues both in Canada and abroad. Global News is accessible through 11 different platforms, including the Global TV App, Pluto TV, Samsung, LG and Roku.