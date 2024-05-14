DVB Production Deploys First Calrec Argo S in Europe

Europe (May 14, 2024)—Central European outside broadcast services provider DVB Production is the first customer in Europe to deploy Calrec’s reduced-height, all-IP Argo S audio console.

Daniel Cof, the company’s CEO, said, “Our drive to learn new things has helped us achieve great goals and work with major organizations. Embracing IP for audio in our OB1 truck is another major step forward as there’s no doubt this is the future. In order to find the best console for our requirements, we created a table with all the features we needed. We compared different brands and Calrec is the best fit for a number of reasons. Full redundancy is a must for the type of work we do, which Calrec easily satisfies, plus we have great experience with its Brio console in our smaller OB van, which meant our sound engineers easily adapted to Argo’s layout.”

Though it is a big truck, space was still tight, so Calrec created a reduced-height version of Argo S by combining the functionality of two rows of screens into one, with switchable access to information. The console is integrated with two Calrec ImPulse1 cores.

Established in 2007, with the goal of handling mobile production in Slovenia and Central Europe, DVB Productions has grown significantly, working with almost every major broadcaster in the region including Sky Sport Austria, ORF, ARD, RAI—the list goes on. It has also established relationships with rights holders and sports federations including UEFA and FIFA.

Cof said, “The fact that we own a future-proof product that also supports all types of immersive audio configurations makes us feel very confident with our decision. Because this is an IP system, the cabling is also way simpler, with substantial changes in OB truck weight, and the installation and integration with already-installed, non-IP, technology was easier than ever before. From order to commissioning was only 14 weeks, which was very impressive by Calrec.”