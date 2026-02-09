Guild of Music Supervisors Honoree Announced

Los Angeles, CA (February 9, 2026)—The Guild of Music Supervisors announced that Raphael Saadiq, the Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, is its 16th Annual Icon Award honoree.

Raphael Saadiq comments, “I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s Icon Award. Music plays such an important role in how stories are told on-screen and I have always believed in the power of music to deepen emotion and connect people to the story. To be recognized by a community that celebrates the important relationship between music and cinematic story telling means a lot to me.”

The Icon Award was created to celebrate those who have made legendary contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients of the Icon Award include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins, Marc Shaiman and Stephen Schwartz.

A founding member of the group Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq went on to forge a solo career with acclaimed albums including Instant Vintage, The Way I See It, Stone Rollin’ and Jimmy Lee. Known for his blend of classic soul and contemporary rhythm, Saadiq has written and produced for D’Angelo, Solange, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, and John Legend, among many others.

Lindsay Wolfington, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors, said: “We are very excited to honor someone whose reach has touched so many parts of the music and media industries; Raphael Saadiq’s contributions as an artist, songwriter, producer and composer for visual media truly define what we celebrate with the GMS Icon Award.”

The recipient of this year’s Legacy Award is posthumously Robin Kaye, former vice president of the Guild of Music Supervisors and a highly respected figure in the music supervision community. The Legacy Award is presented to a music supervisor who has made a lasting impact on the industry over the course of their career. Previous recipients of the award include Allan Mason, Bonnie Greenberg, Mitchell Leib, Pilar McCurry, Maureen Crowe, Bob Hunka, Joel Sill, Gary Lemel and Chris Montan.