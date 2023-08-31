Australian Post House Upgrades for Immersive Work

Sydney, Australia (August 31, 2023)—Music and audio post-production facility Bamm Bamm Wolfgang in Sydney, Australia has upgraded its suite in the city’s Viking Lounge studio complex for Dolby Atmos work.

“Our multi-purpose production/mix suite was designed and built from the ground up by Paul Stefanidis, whose vision and execution has resulted in one of the finest sounding rooms in the country,” says sound designer, music producer and composer Adam Alexander, who established Bamm Bamm Wolfgang in 2017. “The boutique nature of our studio allows us to provide music and post-sound services with the integrity and quality expected of a craftsperson.”

The decision to upgrade to Dolby Atmos was taken almost by default. The facility had already installed a PMC 5.1 monitoring system, but when Alexander and studio partner, mix engineer and musician John Romeo heard how the monitors sounded, they decided to go a step further and set up for mixing immersive audio.

“Going to Atmos was an absolute no-brainer, especially for someone who has always associated sound and vision,” Alexander says. “We’ve always loved the Atmos format. The scope it allows for the use of sound in storytelling, particularly for the moving image, is magical and limitless.”

Romeo adds, “It’s a massive bonus to have the fold-downs translate brilliantly, especially in an age where mixes must resonate meaningfully on phones and handheld devices.”

Bamm Bamm Wolfgang’s 7.1.4 monitoring system, which was supplied by local dealer AKA Pro Audio, consists of seven PMC twotwo6 monitors for LCR and surrounds, four PMC twotwo5 monitors for overheads and two PMC twotwoSub1 for the low end.

Conversion and routing are handled by Apogee Symphony Mk II with an Avid S1 control surface. The studio also has Pro Tools, Nuendo and Logic DAWs; preamps and summing by Avalon, Neve and Sebatron; and microphones by Neumann, AKG, Coles, Sennheiser, Rode and Shure.

“Whilst it’s a critical listening space, we wanted the studio to be an inviting home and an inspired gateway for creative endeavors,” Alexander explains. “It is the ideal place to record vocals, voiceovers and soloists – through to drums and small strings sections. Our studio can also be patched to additional Viking Lounge suites if a project requires it. I have an offsite private studio where I do a lot of my composition, sound editing and predubs. I use PMC twotwo6s in this room, too, to ensure palette and creative choices are well-informed from the outset.

Bamm Bamm Wolfgang has taken on a number of Atmos projects, including What If The Future Never Happened?, a semi-autobiographical featurette by Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns. “We mixed the trailer and were thrilled with how it sounded in the cinemas against some pretty huge blockbuster trailers,” Alexander says. “I’m also excited at the prospect of songwriters, artists and producers making and mixing music for the Atmos/Spatial Audio format because when it is done well, listening becomes a very special truly immersive experience.”