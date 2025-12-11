Lawo and SMPTE to Guide Broadcast Industry’s IP Transition

Lawo will host a new immersive training program designed to accelerate the industry’s migration from SDI to IP workflows.

Rastatt, Germany (December 11, 2025)—Lawo, in partnership with SMPTE and others, will host a new immersive training program designed to accelerate the industry’s migration from SDI to IP workflows at its headquarters in Germany.

The new SMPTE ST 2110 Practical Lab offers participants a hands-on environment to design, synchronize and troubleshoot live-production IP networks. The SMPTE ST 2110 standards define the transport of professional media—uncompressed video, audio, and ancillary data—over IP networks. As broadcasters worldwide adopt IP-based infrastructures, mastering ST 2110 workflows is critical for engineers, system integrators, and technical managers.

This experience builds on SMPTE’s structured education pathway, which includes:

Introduction to SMPTE ST 2110 (Independent study), with ongoing enrollment throughout 2026;

Understanding SMPTE ST 2110 (Instructor-led, virtual/online), an in-depth technical exploration of ST 2110 with peer learning through an online flipped classroom model, December 2 through 18, 2025;

SMPTE ST 2110 Boot Camp (Intensive instructor-led, virtual/online training), to be held January 12 through April 30, 2026.

Following these courses, professionals can apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios using Lawo’s solutions, including the A__mic8 audio stagebox, .edge SDI/IP gateway, VSM, HOME management platform, and HOME Apps.

The Practical Lab may be booked after the Boot Camp or SMPTE ST 2110 course and is offered remotely with a one-day, self-paced list of hands-on exercises.

“The transition to IP is one of the most significant evolutions in broadcast technology,” said Wim Van Roy, educational architect at Lawo and 2025 education director at SMPTE. “By partnering with SMPTE and the wider industry, to deliver this Practical Lab, we’re empowering professionals to confidently design and operate ST 2110 workflows—supporting the industry’s future towards dynamic media facilities powered by SMPTE ST 2110 standards.”