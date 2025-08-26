Lawo Academy Updates Freemium Program

Rastatt, Germany (August 26, 2025)—Recent updates to the Lawo Academy’s Freemium program reflect the industry’s ongoing transition toward IP-based infrastructures, including knowledge on SMPTE ST2110 fundamentals, IP addressing, subnetting and multicast.

The Lawo Academy provides a comprehensive training program designed for broadcast professionals, and those preparing to enter the industry, to expand their expertise in Lawo’s audio, video, control, management and monitoring solutions. The new “Introduction to IP Networking for Broadcasters” course offers a starting point for engineers, operators and administrators preparing for IP and Dynamic Media Facility infrastructures.

Another new addition, the “Crystal Console Setup & Operation” training, guides learners through the process from unboxing to going live, including hardware setup, network and audio connections, software configuration and advanced operational features.

Lawo Academy courses can be completed during travel, between productions or in preparation for the installation of a new system. With remote labs, learners can experiment freely in a safe environment without affecting live infrastructures. For those looking for an introduction, the “Freemium Bundle” offers free courses that provide an initial overview without certification or lab access, making them an ideal entry point into new subject areas.

The Academy combines the flexibility of online, self-paced learning with the benefits of in-person classroom sessions. Its curriculum is structured in three levels—Foundational, Advanced and Masterclass—with each stage building on the previous one. Certificates are awarded upon completion of paid courses.

Online modules allow participants to begin training immediately, study from anywhere, and integrate learning into busy production schedules. Paid courses include certification and access to virtual remote labs, which provide hands-on exercises in a realistic simulation environment. Where deeper in-person learning is required, Lawo offers Masterclasses that deliver tailor-made, in-depth instruction aligned with individual workflows and technical setups.